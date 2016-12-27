Evans set to host 10th annual Monterrey Christmas Tournament

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Evans High School is set to host its 10th annual Monterrey Christmas Tournament beginning on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Evans junior guard Serron Spann said. “We have teams come from all over. It’s just a lot of competition in one gym and everybody is out here competing for a championship, so it’s pretty nice, I like it.”

Evans head coach Kevin Kenny said each year brings something different, and this season, he thinks any team on the boys side has a chance to take home the title.

“I think it’s wide open for any boys team out of the eight to win it,” Kenny said. “You know, girl wise, Cross Creek and Grovetown are the better ones, but all eight boys [teams] are pretty good and if bounces go their way, I think anybody can come out and win it.”

The tournament tips of at 10:00 a.m. with the defending champion Grovetown girls playing Midland Valley.

Wednesday (12/28) Schedule:

Girls Bracket

10:00am: Midland Valley vs. Grovetown

1:00pm: Effingham County vs. Lakeside

4:00pm: Statesboro vs. Cross Creek

7:00pm: Aquinas vs. Evans

Boys Bracket

11:30am: Midland Valley vs. Grovetown

2:30pm: Effingham County vs. Lakeside

5:30pm: Aquinas vs. Cross Creek

8:30pm: South Effingham vs. Evans