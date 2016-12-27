Former commissioner makes case against replacing pillar

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) An orange barrel sits where the haunted pillar use to stand, and Augusta looking at entering the first New Year in decades without it

“We don’t need it up its rubbing sand in the minority community’s eyes,” says former Augusta Commissioner Moses Todd,

The pillar which was the last remaining piece of what was called Augusta’s Lower Market met its demise when it was hit by a car.

“Augusta like most cities had markets where they bought and sold merchandise auctions were held there anything that was bought or sold was there,” said Erick Montgomery of the Executive Director of Historic Augusta.

And Todd says before the Civil War that would have included selling slaves and the pillar served as a whipping post.

“The history that I have that slaves was chained to it or tied to it and whipped that’s something we got past in our society,” says Todd.

“Never heard that before,” says Montgomery.

“It was not a whipping post?”

“I have never heard that before,” said Montgomery.

The story of the pillar is that it was cursed and any one moving it would be struck dead by lighting,

“All I know it was a made up story it seems it was a made up story,” says Montgomery.

Todd was one the Commission when the pillar’s historical marker went up he says the marker should have mentioned the pillar’s connection to slavery, and not the story of the curse.

“All the other BS is just BS we know that so on this one I think it would be wise to let it stay down put it in a museum somewhere if Augusta considers it history,” says Todd.

Of course that’s not what the Convention and Visitors Bureau wants done, it has started a go fund me account to raise the money to get the pillar rebuilt. The pillar is city property so any decision on putting it back will likely need six votes from commission.