RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. – A former deputy jailer is facing charges.

Gregory Mims is in custody, accused of bringing contraband to an inmate.

Mims was fired from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office this week after officers say was caught giving tobacco to a prisoner.

Mims was arrested and charged, Tuesday, with crossing a guard line with contraband and violation of oath of office.

Mims is now booked at the same jail, waiting on a bond hearing.