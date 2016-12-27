North Augusta City Council approves infrastructure contract on Project Jackson, work to begin in January

stefany-bornman-2 By Published: Updated:
project_jackson2

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Work Project Jackson will finally start in January.

On Tuesday, during a special called city council meeting leaders approved the infrastructure contract on the project.

Council also selected Brassfield and Gorle as the general contractor, but are using a local contractor for the infrastructure work.

There are still many documents to vote on, but city leaders are eager to break ground on the much-anticipated project.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

