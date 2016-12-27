Repealing obamacare among top priority for congressman Joe Wilson’s 2017 legislative agenda

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- Exactly one week from today a new congress will be sworn in and Republican Congressman Joe Wilson says this was the perfect time to announce his plans moving forward. As a veteran of the Army National Guard, and a father of sons currently serving in the military, Wilson says he is looking forward to President-elect Donald Trumps plan to rebuild our country’s military.

Strengthening the military, creating jobs and economic growth, and replacing Obamacare are all plans that congressman Wilson says were more than just items listed on an agenda, but personal goals he hopes will move Americans forward in a better way. He supports House speaker Paul Ryan’s plan, a “Better Way” that focuses on improving national security, healthcare, and tax reform.

“A better way means that those of us and our party will have to follow through on our commitments and I’m so confident we will. The reason that Republicans are the majority is that we promote limited government and people had a choice this election cycle of limited government.” Wilson said.

A limited government that he says expands freedom and puts the power back into the hands of American citizens. He says after traveling throughout the District he’s heard many concerns surrounding Obamacare that reflect his own.

“I’ve had young people behind the counter at grocery stores tell me how they’ve had their hours reduced because of the Obama care consequence of 30 hours or less. Additionally i’ve had medical professionals tell me that the paperwork is overwhelming.” Wilson added.

He says even his family has suffered due to broken promises of the Affordable Care Act.

“Our family lost our doctors and there were promises that you could keep your doctor, keep your coverage, but we lost both.” Wilson said.

He says newly appointed Health and Human Services Director Tim Price, has created a plan to repeal Obamacare that will put the patient in control of which doctors they see for treatment.

Wilson says he will continue to visit schools and local businesses to learn what he can do to help promote the creation of jobs and improve our nations healthcare system.