South Carolina State Representative charged with two felonies

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina State Rep. Chris Corley was arrested Monday and charged with criminal domestic domestic violence and pointing a gun at a person.

According to an incident report, Corley hit a woman with his fist in front of several children, threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her. Corley represents District 84 in the House. That district takes up a large part of Aiken County.

Monday night, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at Corley’s home.

“Which resulted in the arrest of Christoper Corley, and he was then taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was charged with domestic violence first degree as well as pointing and presenting a firearm at a person,” said Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the incident report, Corley’s wife says he was “caught cheating.” She says he then punched her in the face and threatened to kill him in front of their children. The victim told deputies Corley then went into an unknown vehicle, got a handgun, came back, pointed it at her, threatened to kill himself and then went into the bedroom.

She says next, she fled with the children to her mother’s house across the street.

Corley told deputies the victim scratched him on the forehead and attempted to punch him.

“There were some injuries that were sustained on both parts…some scratches on Mr. Corley’s face and some other injuries to his wife,” Abdullah said.

The incident report shows alcohol was involved. Corley’s wife was not arrested. The incident is still being investigated.

“We still have a lot of groundwork to go through,” Abdullah said. “Even though we’ve made an arrest, this was an incident that’s still fresh. There’s still a lot of pieces we have to put together to complete this investigation.”

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corley was released from the Aiken Detention Center on bond.

As condition of his bond, he can’t have any contact with the victim and must stay away from domestic abuse shelters. He also cannot have any guns.

If Corley is indicted on either one of these felonies, South Carolina law requires that he be suspended from the House.

He will be in court again on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. and May 5 at 1:30 p.m.