AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Aiken County.

It happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. on I-20 Eastbound, near mile-marker 13.

State troopers say the driver ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Investigators say the driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

We have reached out to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office for more information.