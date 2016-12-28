10th annual Monterrey Christmas Tournament: first round highlights

WJBF News Channel 6 is proud to announce the schedule for our 2016 Game Night Live, our live broadcasts of local high school football games.

Games will air live on Friday night each week, instead of Thursday night, as in years past. All games will start at 7:30 and air on Me TV 6-2.

Date Visitors vs. Home Aug. 19 Lakeside at North Augusta Aug. 26 Aquinas at Laney Sept. 2 Fox Creek at Silver Bluff Sept. 9 Midland Valley at Strom Thurmond Sept. 16 Silver Bluff at Midland Valley Sept. 23 North Augusta at Strom Thurmond Sept. 30 Washington-Wilkes at Lincoln County Oct. 7 Westminster at Augusta Prep Oct. 14 Grovetown at Evans Oct. 21 Washington-Wilkes at Aquinas Oct. 28 Burke County at Thomson Nov. 4 T.W. Josey at Laney

The 2016 schedule for Game Night Live is listed below: