10th annual Monterrey Christmas Tournament: first round highlights

Evans, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Day one of the three-day Monterrey Christmas Tournament kicked off Wednesday afternoon at Evans High School. Check out highlights of the Evans boys and girls winning their first round games, as well as the Lakeside boys win Wednesday afternoon over Effingham County.

Scores:

Boys:
Grovetown 56, Midland Valley 55
Effingham County 61, Lakeside 66
Aquinas 57, Cross Creek 35
Evans 51, South Effingham 47

 

Girls:
Grovetown 67, Midland Valley 57
Effingham County 54, Lakeside 46
Cross Creek 50, Statesboro 26
Evans 28, Aquinas 27

 

