8-year-old boy kicked out of boy scouts for being transgender

NEW JERSEY (NEWS10) – There is new controversy with the Boy Scouts after a family says their 8-year-old was kicked out because he is transgender.

Born a female, Jody is now Joe. Joe’s mom signed him up for Cub Scouts in New Jersey and says she made it very clear that he is transgender.

After a month, she got a call from the Boy Scouts’ head counsel saying Joe was out of the organization.

“We were doing science experiments and you know cool stuff like that, “said Joe.

“I felt bad for my son he was having a good time. They had a barbecue, the last day they had a Halloween party, and they did experiments. He really enjoyed it and he was with all of his friends,” said Joe’s mom Kristie Maldonado.

The Boy Scouts of America only just recently lifted its ban on gay scouts and leaders. But a spokeswoman says the scouts consider transgender children a separate issue.

The National Girl Scouts organization, which is not affiliated with the boy scouts, has accepted transgender children for years.