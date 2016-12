Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire reported at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Crawford Avenue.

The call came in around 5:00 am when someone driving by spotted smoke coming out of the church.

At this time, parts of Crawford Avenue are closed off.

Preliminary reports indicate it may have been an electrical fire.

