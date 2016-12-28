Officer-involved shooting, manhunt in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A manhunt is underway in Allendale, South Carolina.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, a police chase ended when a suspect crashed a stolen pickup truck on Allendale Fairfax Highway.

According to a spokesman with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the suspect shot at the officers, who then shot back.

The suspect jumped a nearby fence and ran away from the scene.

Authorities are currently searching for the suspect using tracking dogs may use a helicopter later if weather improves.