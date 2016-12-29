Grovetown girls, boys teams reach Monterrey Christmas Tournament title games

Evans, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The defending tournament champion Grovetown girls rolled 56-22 over Effingham County Thursday afternoon. Friday night, the Warriors will take on Cross Creek in the Monterrey Christmas Tournament girls championship game.

Meanwhile, the boys title game will feature Grovetown and Aquinas.

Scores:

Boys:
Grovetown 68, Lakeside 66
Aquinas 58, Evans 49

Championship game: Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Girls:
Grovetown 56, Effingham County 22
Cross Creek 59, Evans 42

Championship game: Friday at 7 p.m.

