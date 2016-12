AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing at a residence in Augusta.

The call came in at 10:26 Wednesday night. Richmond County Dispatch says the incident took place at a home on Alder Drive just off of Lumpkin Road.

Investigators are currently speaking to the two victims about what led up to the stabbing.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.