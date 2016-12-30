Alleged arsonist sought in Richmond County

WJBF Staff Published:
cherelle-crocket

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating an alleged arsonist.

17-year-old Cherelle Crocket is wanted in reference to a fire set on Monroe Street on September 9th.

Crocket is known to frequent the areas of Mill Street and Picquet Avenue.

There are a number of active warrants out for her for Arson in the 1st Degree.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s