Alleged arsonist sought in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating an alleged arsonist.

17-year-old Cherelle Crocket is wanted in reference to a fire set on Monroe Street on September 9th.

Crocket is known to frequent the areas of Mill Street and Picquet Avenue.

There are a number of active warrants out for her for Arson in the 1st Degree.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080