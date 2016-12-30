Allendale man charged with attempted murder of police officer

mike-miller By Published:
Shooting Investigation graphic

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

24-year-old Lintel Kirkland was arrested Friday in connection with a police chase that happened on Allendale Fairfax Highway on Wednesday.

Investigators say Kirkland crashed a stolen pickup truck and then ran from the scene.

Deputies searched the area for him and they say that’s when he started shooting at them.

Authorities searched for him, but weren’t able to find him until Friday.

Kirkland is currently in the Allendale County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s