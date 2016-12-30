Allendale man charged with attempted murder of police officer

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

24-year-old Lintel Kirkland was arrested Friday in connection with a police chase that happened on Allendale Fairfax Highway on Wednesday.

Investigators say Kirkland crashed a stolen pickup truck and then ran from the scene.

Deputies searched the area for him and they say that’s when he started shooting at them.

Authorities searched for him, but weren’t able to find him until Friday.

Kirkland is currently in the Allendale County Jail.