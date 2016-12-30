FL: 2 arrested for robbing 9-year-old’s lemonade stand

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Lutz teenagers were arrested Wednesday after deputies say they robbed two 9-year-old children who were operating a lemonade stand.

Lucas, age 9, just wanted to make some money with a simple lemonade stand inside his apartment complex.

“My mom was making limeonade with limes and then I thought of making a lemonade stand,” said Lucas.

Things were going pretty well and other kids in the neighborhood joined the effort.

“They started bringing out chairs, they had some balloons set up, they even had construction paper writing how much,” said Lucas’s mother Jacqyeline Jolly.

Then a bad thing happened. Lucas and the other children were robbed.

“I did pretty well. I made $13.41 and then I got robbed by two people. They took all the money and then they took my iPod,” said Lucas.

His mother was close by and heard the children screaming.

“Then, the kids in the background started yelling, ‘Lucas they took your iPod.’ That’s when I got very upset and I called 911,” said Jolly.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and arrested two Lutz teens. A 16-year-old girl was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor petit theft. 19-year-old Deante Small was charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching.

Deputies were not able to recover the cash or the iPod.

“I didn’t know they took the iPod, so I didn’t know and then once I found out, I was really sad,” said Lucas.

Still, the theft did not stop him. One day later he was back with his friends selling lemonade.

“I just want to make some money,” said Lucas.