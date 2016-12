Breaking News in Lincoln County:

One person is dead after an early morning shooting.

According to the Lincoln County coroner, the incident happened around one this morning near the lake off Nethania Farm road in an area known as Serenity Point.

The shooting happened in a sub division that was never fully developed.

The name of the victim was not released.

We are being told that numerous people are being interviewed by the authorities.

The GBI is also investigating.