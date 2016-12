Hear some wonderful Christmas music by the Singing Christmas Tree from Abilene Baptist Church in this segment of The Dish.

More about Abilene Baptist Church:

(706) 869-1774

3917 Washington Road

Martinez, GA 30907

http://www.myabilene.org/

http://facebook.com/AbileneBaptistChurch

https://twitter.com/AbileneBaptist

Abilene Baptist Church is a vibrant fellowship of believers passionately committed to connecting people to Jesus, His church, our community and the world.