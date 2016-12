AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person suspected of robbing a gas station in Graniteville.

It happened Friday December 23rd at the Pilot Gas Station on Bettis Academy Road.

Investigators say the suspect appears to be a man driving a silver four door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

Callers may remain anonymous.