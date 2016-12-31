Gold Cross still providing ambulance service, despite expiring contract

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — January 1st, the city of Augusta’s contract with Gold Cross EMS will expire, which means ambulance service rates will go up.

Even though the city hasn’t come to an agreement with the ambulance provider yet, Gold Cross still has to provide service for people who need medical help.

Gold Cross is the zone provider for Richmond County.

Mayor Hardie Davis says that means Gold Cross is responsible by state law to respond to all service calls.

The city and Gold Cross are debating how much of a subsidy the ambulance company should get for providing care to those who can’t afford to pay.