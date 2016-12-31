Gold Cross still providing ambulance service, despite expiring contract

mike-miller By Published:
Photo of the Gold Cross logo on the side of an ambulance in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo of the Gold Cross logo on the side of an ambulance in Augusta, Georgia.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — January 1st, the city of Augusta’s contract with Gold Cross EMS will expire, which means ambulance service rates will go up.

Even though the city hasn’t come to an agreement with the ambulance provider yet, Gold Cross still has to provide service for people who need medical help.

Gold Cross is the zone provider for Richmond County.

Mayor Hardie Davis says that means Gold Cross is responsible by state law to respond to all service calls.

The city and Gold Cross are debating how much of a subsidy the ambulance company should get for providing care to those who can’t afford to pay.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s