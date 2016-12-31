Shoppers turn out in droves to buy fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- When it comes to fireworks, New Year’s Eve is second only to Independence Day.

“We are packed today,” said Skip Playford, who manages Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks in North Augusta. “We have been very busy.”

Hundreds of customers loaded up on Fireworks Saturday at Wacky Wayne’s.

Fireworks became legal in Georgia just last year, but the government still outlines boundaries. It is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a nuclear power plant or gas station in the Peach state, and if you do cause damage, you’re responsible for it.

“We recommend that the area be clear, that all bystanders stay away,” Playford said. “Keep it away from trees and houses.”

The revelers we spoke with say they’re aware of the dangers.

“The area… we recommend it being wet,” Playford said. “You can wet it down with a water hose…keeping water, or sand or something nearby in case you do start a fire.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says you should never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. The agency’s website says many parents don’t even realize that sparklers can injure children, and that they burn hot enough to melt some metals.

Regardless of what items you buy, it’s a no-brainer that you should read the directions before you set them off.