Augusta preps for the New Year

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office plans to make changes to protect residents for the New Year.

“We have extra deputies that will be coming in and working for us this holiday weekend,” said Sgt. Micheal Lewis of the Traffic Division, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Downtown Augusta is usually where people want to have a good time for new years eve and the Richmond county sheriff’s office wants to make sure they are fully prepared.

“And we’ve also made contact with Georgia state patrol and they will be sending extra trappers to help patrol our area,” Sgt. Micheal Lewis of the Traffic Division, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office added.

With restaurants staying open late, the safety for tourist and employees has been a growing concern, along with the safety for drivers.

“Try to have a designated driver someone who is not gonna be drinking for your party or your group. The only thing we’ve done differently for this holiday is to increase the amount of deputies that we have out on the road to make sure we have a safe weekend for people in town,” said Sgt. Micheal Lewis of the Traffic Division, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Sargent Lewis says while you’re out bringing in the new year, deputies will be on duty around the clock.

“We would like to make sure that everyone in Richmond County and everyone in Georgia has a safe holiday weekend”

Sargent Lewis also says the sheriff’s office is not aware of any threats specifically directed at new year’s eve parties, but deputies will be prepared if anything happens.