Bullet from celebratory gunfire falls through Hephzibah home

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — A Richmond County family is thankful to be alive tonight after a stray bullet went through their roof and into their kitchen seconds after the start of 2017.

The Turner family lives on Cougar Court in Hephzibah.

They sent us pictures of the hole in their roof.

They say they heard celebratory gunfire in the area during New Year’s Eve.

Just after midnight, they heard a loud bang in their kitchen.

That’s when they noticed the hole in their roof and the bullet on their kitchen floor.

Two members of the family had just left the kitchen minutes earlier while they were getting a snack.

Investigators took the bullet as evidence and are trying to figure out who shot it.

Deputies say if you shoot a gun into the air, you could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of $1,000, or worse if someone is injured or killed.

The Turner family has a GoFundMe Page up to help them repair the roof damage.