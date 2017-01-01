CrossFit Augusta co-owner shares tips for sticking with New Year’s fitness resolutions

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)- This year will be different. Some of us may find ourselves saying that year after year when it comes to fitness.

George Lee owns CrossFit Augusta with his wife, and he says he and his wife decided to take control of his health several years ago.

“It it was before we met, but it was about eight years ago,” Lee said. “And we both got into shape around the same time. We were just kind of dissatisfied with how we felt and how we looked, and we knew we needed to make a change. So we both kind of did that, and then we met each other and continued that journey kind of together.”

He says an important aspect of keeping a New Year’s resolution to exercise more is finding something you really enjoy doing. For him and his wife, that was Cross Fit, which combines strength training with high-intensity “workouts of the day” in hour-long classes.

“We joined CrossFit Augusta almost four years ago,” Lee said. “And we’d tried so many different things. We’d tried bootcamps. We tried P90X. We did running….all kinds of things. And this seemed to be the thing that really got us hooked.”

Studies show that having a positive attitude toward working out leads to greater satisfaction with an exercise.

“Find something that’s fun and interesting,” Lee said.

He says making exercise not just a personal commitment, but a social one, can help you keep that resolution.

“It’s easy to start something, but it’s much easier also to keep going when you’ve got other people that say, ‘hey, you know I haven’t seen you in awhile’ or ‘when you coming back?’ or, ‘we miss you Thursday’…those kinds of things. That really helps.”