Vandals break windows at old Augusta church

Just one of the broken windows at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
 AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Richmond County deputies are looking for some vandals that broke dozens of windows at an Augusta church.

It happened sometime in the last week at the old Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Wrightsboro Road.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the damage is expected to cost about $3,000.

The old church is now owned by Beulah Grove Baptist Church and is being used for its “Vision Village” organization.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1000.

