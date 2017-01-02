Christmas tree recycling available in Richmond, Columbia Counties

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)- ‘Tis the season for waste

Data shows that Americans throw away 25 percent more trash during the holidays. That’s one million extra tons per week.

But thousands of locals are doing their part to reduce that waste by recycling their Christmas trees.

“Well it’s important,” said Rob Davis, who dropped of his tree to be recycled in Evans. “Certainly these trees can have a useful purpose after Christmas, and we do everything we can to make that happen.”

In Richmond County, waste services will pick up your tree with your trash and then turn them into mulch.

“In Columbia County, I don’t have that luxury,” said Donnie Wilkins, who moved from Richmond County in 2016.

Wilkins is one of the hundreds of people dropping off his tree at the Evans Home Depot to be chipped into mulch.

“It’s really not inconvenient at all,” he said. “I just put it on my car, strap it down and bring it out, throw it on…that’s it.”

That mulch is then given away to the public for free on January 7th.

Another thing live Christmas trees are good for are fish habitats, which are in turn good for local fisherman

Hundreds of people have dropped off their trees at Riverside Middle School, where the Army Corps of Engineers will pick them up and then drop them into Thurmond Lake.

“Anytime we can, you know, do something that’s going to be beneficial for the environment and for other people, it’s always a good thing,” said Juan Mobley, who dropped off his tree at Riverside Middle.

In Britain, the amount of trees thrown away or incinerated is enough to stretch from London to the North Pole and back.

But in the CSRA, recycling efforts show that generosity dosen’t have to end on Christmas day.

“It’s still the Christmas season… so it’s that feeling of goodwill, helping folks, you know… it kind of permeates a little farther past Christmas, past New Year’s,” Mobley said. ” I feel good about it.”

In Richmond County, trees will be collected for the first two weeks in January, and that mulch will be available to the public in early March.

The Evans Home Depot will be accepting trees until January 7, and the Army Corps of Engineers will be accepting trees at Riverside Middle till the 11th.