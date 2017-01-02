Goodwill Industries Giving a Helping Hand to Buca Di Beppo Workers

Goodwill is offering employment assistance to workers displaced by the sudden and unexpected closing of the Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant at Augusta Mall.

This past March, Goodwill Job Connection staff assisted workers from Macaroni Grille with placement after that business was destroyed by fire, and last week offered employment services to employees of Travinia Italian Kitchen in Aiken after that restaurant announced its closure.

Displaced Buca di Beppo workers can contact Kristin Arrowood, Goodwill Regional Employment Services Manager, at karrowood@goodwillworks.org, or call 706-854-4762. They also may visit the Augusta Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road at Fury’s Ferry Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Goodwill’s Job Connections are closed today in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, but will reopen Tuesday.

Area hospitality businesses with available positions are asked to call the Job Connection at 707-447-5195 to provide their contact information.