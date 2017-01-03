5 charged in murder of Aiken County teen to appear in court Friday

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Prosecutors looking to try a minor as an adult for the murder of an Aiken County teen will likely have to wait until the end of the month for a decision.

The juvenile is one of 6 people charged with the death of the Midland Valley High School student, Jordan Shores.

In November, we first told you a motion was granted by the courts to evaluate the 15-year-old and determine if he would be tried as an adult.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the evaluation won’t be complete until the end of January.

The other five people, will be tried as adults and have a first court appearance on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Aiken County Courthouse.

The minor will make a first court appearance at a later date.