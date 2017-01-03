Boil Water Advisory Issued in Edgefield County

Breaking News:

Boil Water Advisory Issued by Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

EFFECTIVE January 3 , 2017

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Martintown Rd from Murrah Rd to Briggs Rd, Briggs Rd from Martintown to Briggs Haven Trailer Park, Woodlawn Rd, Summerlake Subdivision, Cannon Mill Subdivision, Smokeridge Dr, Smokey Circle, Cherry Tree Dr, Currytown Rd from Martintown Rd to Plantation Point, Riverhills Subdivision, Springhaven Rd from Martintown Rd to Hidden Hills Circle, and all of the Delaughter Dr area to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

A line break has occurred on Martintown Rd and was repaired on Tuesday January 3. 2017. This leak was caused by a split in an 8” PVC water main. There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure, the potential for contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, our customers are advised to boil their drinking and cooking water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Authority. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Water system personnel are working to restore pressure and service to the entire system.

If you should have any question concerning this Notice, you may call the Authority at (803) 637-3011.

Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority.