Augusta sets ambulance subsidy at 700-thousand dollar cut

george-eskola By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners say no to more money for Gold Cross Ambulance.

Commissioners voting for a 380- thousand dollar annual subsidy for the company.

A  700 thousand dollar cut from last year.

Gold Cross officials say a reduction like that will mean the cost  people pay for ambulance rides in Augusta this year will be going up by as much 100 percent.

1 At least double they’re will be response charges that we’re going to adopt until we see what the payer mix is going to be I can’t be more definitive at this point in time,” said Frank Lindley Chief Financial Officer for Gold Cross.But double your rate and a response fee that nobody pays now?”

Correct,” said Lindley,

“That could hurt a lot of citizens,”

“Only the ones that pay bills, Lindley  said.

Gold Cross saying without a larger subsidy the company will not enter a contract with the city meaning Augusta officials will have no say on the number of ambulances the company will have in service at any given time or other performance standards.

