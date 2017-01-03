Columbia County roadwork continues

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)- Orange cones are a common site in Columbia County, and you’re like to keep seeing them for at least several years as the population grows.

But some traffic issues will hopefully be resolved soon.

The construction on Washington Rd. is set to be wrapping up late this year or in early 2018.

“It’s going as well as can be expected, considering the way the rain’s coming,” said Steve Cassell, director of Columbia County Engineering Services. “It’s coming every couple of days as opposed to these big storms that can sometimes hurt you short term, but you can overcome them.”

But the work is far from done throughout the county.

A big goal this year is to make traffic on Flowing Wells Rd. actually flow.

“That’d be widening three lane at some sidewalks, pedestrian improvements around there… try to improve that flow, especially around the intersections at Columbia Rd. So there’d be a widening of that intersection,” Cassell said.

He says that project will probably take about a year to complete, but the government has already starting buying up houses to make room for the traffic.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to a Columbia County resident who says his neighbors’ positive attitudes make dealing with construction easier.

“It’s really increased and there’s a lot of road construction, but you really wouldn’t believe how nice people are stopping and letting people out. So that’s really amazing,” said resident Tony Welch. “People are aware of it, and they’re looking at it. And it’s really not as bad as it looks.”

And slowly but surely, as the county continues to expand, so will its roads.

“And you can keep your eye open as we start getting into the more concept, developmental Stevens Creek Road and Hardy McManus as well,” Cassell said. “So I mean we got some pretty big projects, not only ongoing, but coming in the future. And they’re going to start hitting hopefully like clockwork.”

Cassell says they are also looking ahead to begin more work on Riverwatch Pkwy., and wrap up improvements on William Few Pkwy. at Chamblin Rd. by the time school starts at the end of the summer.