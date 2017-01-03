Grovetown boy makes it to second round on Food Network TV show

Grovetown, Ga. (WJBF) – A local boy competing on a Food Network show is moving onto the next round.

Grovetown’s Dylin Musgrove, is competing on Season 3 of Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.

The show’s judges are Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

The premiere episode aired Monday night where the young bakers were tasked with baking Carnival themed cupcakes.

Musgrove cooked a Lemon Cupcake with Kettle Corn Frosting.

The winner of the competition will receive $25,000.

You can the show each Monday night at 8:00 pm on the Food Network.