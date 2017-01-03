Grovetown boy makes it to second round on Food Network TV show

By Published:
dylan-musgrove

Grovetown, Ga. (WJBF) –  A local boy competing on a Food Network show is moving onto the next round.

Grovetown’s Dylin Musgrove, is competing on Season 3 of Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.

The show’s judges are Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

The premiere episode aired Monday night where the young bakers were tasked with baking Carnival themed cupcakes.

Musgrove cooked a Lemon Cupcake with Kettle Corn Frosting.

The winner of the competition will receive $25,000.

You can the show each Monday night at 8:00 pm on the Food Network.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s