New restaurants coming to Augusta Exchange

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Big news for a local shopping center. NewsChannel 6 has learned that Kimco Realty, which owns much of that shopping center, is negotiating with Target to buy a one-acre parcel of Target’s parking lot.

A spokesperson for Kimco says that one building would be put on that piece of land, and that it would house two quick-service restaurants.

He would not name the restaurants because he says the leases have not been signed yet.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to continue to follow this story, and let you know when we find out what those restaurants are.