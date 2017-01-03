Rain water and sewage spilling into streets and South Augusta resident’s yards

SOUTH AUGUSTA, Ga. – Heavy rain caused raw sewage to spill into the streets in one South Augusta neighborhood.

Some people who live there say they couldn’t even go outside on Monday and Tuesday because of the mix spilling from the road into their yards.

The rain may have stopped coming down, but the rain water mixed with raw sewage was coming out of a manhole and into the streets of this South Augusta neighborhood.

It caused some major problems for residents living along Virginia and Coleman Avenues.

Dennis Gates has lived on Virginia Avenue for forty years.

“You couldn’t see the road. Back behind my house the whole backyard is flooded,” said Gates.

Gates says flooding has been an constant problem.

“When you come out and you see human feces going down the street, in front of your house, I mean, I pay taxes. All of us here pay taxes. I own my home, the woman across the street owns her home. We pay taxes but the service we’re getting…I don’t think we’re getting our money’s worth,” said Gates.

Just down the street, Larry Elam showed us where waste water filled his front yard.

“I thought it was just rain water but it’s not. It’s sewage water that’s backing up out of the street. That’s got three feet of water up under my house. And all of my heating and air ducts are up under water,” said Elam.

After speaking with Elam, city crews came to suck up the waste water. It was the same scene at Jamie McGahee’s house.

“It’s nasty because everything that ends up in the street ends up right here in my yard. I mean there are chunks of toilet paper. I mean, you can tell exactly what it is. There’s no hiding what it is,” said McGahee.

McGahee says she’s afraid for her children and animals to be outside when the rain water and sewage has been seeping into her front yard and up to her porch.

“You take your shoes off at the door but the cats come in and out, they have it all over their little feet. It makes you paranoid because your yard is full of poop,” said McGahee.

While the city worked throughout the day to clean up what the heavy rain left behind, the residents in the area say it’s only a temporary fix.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the the Augusta-Richmond County Engineering Director but he wasn’t available to speak, Tuesday.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.