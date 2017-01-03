Strikehouse Bowl owner versus City of Aiken

Improvements to Aiken's most dangerous intersection comes at a cost to a business owner on the road.
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The dispute to improve the Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road intersection will finally be put to rest by a judge on Wednesday.

The City of Aiken has proposed taking more than 600-square feet of the Strikehouse Bowl property to add a right turn lane as a way to make the road safer for drivers.

However the owner of the bowling alley says the city and SCDOT have failed to follow their own protocol by not giving her a fair evaluation of her property.

The motion filed by the city to dismiss Strikehouse Bowl’s complaints will be heard by an Aiken County judge at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you the details from inside the courtroom.

