$1.5 Million Dollar Agreement for Grovetown Water Customers

Grovetown, GA –

It’s a $1.5 Million Dollar settlement agreement for the citizens of Grovetown, thanks to a class action lawsuit filed over inflated water bills.

After more than two hours in executive session Grovetown City council members emerged with a $1.5 million dollar agreement that will benefit their water customers.

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones, “it’s not good when we, the city has to pay out money, but considering the circumstances it was the right thing to do.”

The suit claims homeowners received inflated water bills because former city clerk Vicky Capetill was mishandling funds. a criminal investigation into those allegations is ongoing.

after the session – council members declined to answer any questions from those inside the chamber, one woman named in the lawsuit says she feels vindicated.

Originally, they were asking for $4.5 million dollars. the city agreed to pay out $1.5 million dollars to customers. The settlement also included recommendations, like setting up safe guards so that this type of thing doesn’t happen again.

Jeffrey Peil, Attorney for the Plantiff’s, “it was a simple math issue, the City of Grovetown says that the last time their rates were correct was in 2010.”

Brendon fleming, Attorney for the City of Grovetown

“we do believe that money is missing.”

The attorney for the city says money will go into a trust account and an administrator will be appointed to manage the distribution of the funds.

Both parties agreed to the recommendations in the lawsuit, now final approval must come from a judge.

$750 thousand dollars will go into a trust on next Friday, January 13th. after court approval, refunds will be paid out over a 12-month period.