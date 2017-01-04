Environmental Protection Agency investigating city crews dumping wastewater into south Augusta creek

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. – Augusta’s Utilities Department is responding after city crews were caught dumping wastewater into Rocky Creek, Tuesday.

Crews were out Wednesday morning, working to clean up the toilet paper and other sewer debris from Coleman and Virginia Avenues.

However, it was the clean-up effort on Tuesday that has residents extremely concerned.

Our cameras were rolling as city workers dumped sewer water into Rocky Creek.

That flowing water runs into Phinizy Swamp and the Savannah River.

We took resident’s concerns to Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier.

“He was trying to get the water out of their yard as soon as possible. What he should have done and started doing after that was haul it to the waste water plant. It was the heat of the moment and it won’t happen again,” said Wiedmeier.

At least three times, residents say, sewer water was dumped into the creek. It’s alarming news to Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

“Unfortunately, I think sometimes you have cutting corners a little too much,” said Bonitatibus.

Cutting corners can cause a major health hazard.

“The bacteria, fecal bacteria is not something that’s healthy. So, if you have had an overflow into your front yard, God forbid your front porch, you need to clean that really well. The city should clean it. But after that, I would take some precautions,” said Bonitatibus.

As far as making sure the residents in the neighborhood are safe in the future, Wiedmeier says they’re working on some improvements.

“We did a good bit of work just down stream of this location on the Rocky Creek trunk sewer…replaced a big section of that pipe,” said Wiedmeier.

As for now, the Environmental Protection Agency has gotten wind of the dumping and is investigating.

Wiedmeier says that’s proper procedure.

“We always correspond with them when we have overflows. We had a number of them in this event and we’ve been keeping them abreast as to what is going on,” said Wiedmeier.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Augusta’s EPD. They tell us they were out at the creek on Tuesday, collecting information from residents and taking pictures. They also got in touch with the driver who dumped the wastewater into Rocky Creek. The driver has been reprimanded. The Augusta EPD says they have taken all of the information they’ve gathered and turned it over to the Atlanta EPD office.

That office tells us they’ve told the city of Augusta to put down Lye along the streets to help with the smell.

The city must also test the water in Rocky Creek.

This investigation is still ongoing and NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.

In related news, The Utilities Department released a Sanitary Sewer Overflow notification.

It states the Augusta area received a significant amount of rainfall beginning on the evening of January 1, 2017 and ending on the morning of January 3, 2017.

Measured amounts range from five tow greater than seven inches across the area.

The release states the rainfall caused excessively high flows in the wastewater collection system which exceeded the pumping capacity of the wastewater treatment facility.

While pumping flows at rates up to 78,000,000 gallons per day of highly diluted wastewater through the treatment plant, excess flow left the wastewater collection system at the treatment plant and entered a tributary to Butler Creek.

The release goes on to say that Augusta has previously identified projects that are needed in order to remove significant amounts of rainwater from the wastewater collections system.

The projects are in various stages of design and implementation.

Augusta has begun monitoring Butler Creek as required by the Georgia EPD.