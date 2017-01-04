Former District 84 House Representative regrets endorsing Chris Corley; calls Corley’s actions ‘heartbreaking’

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, the Aiken County Grand Jury indicted South Carolina State Representative Chris Corley.

He was charged with one count of Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, and one count Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

The indictment accuses Corley of causing harm to his wife in the presence of minors with a gun.

The lawmaker is automatically suspended from the House of Representatives.

Now former District 84 Representative, Roland Smith is calling Corley’s actions a heartbreaking shame.

The retired lawmaker served for 25 years, before being succeeded by Corley.

At the time Smith says he endorsed Corley because he seemed eager to get to Columbia and proudly represent the people of District 84.

However, looking back he says he regrets that decision.

Corley’s felony indictment means for now, the District 84 seat will sit empty on the State House floor.

Former state representative Smith says since Corley took over the job, he held for more than two decades, its been one disappointment after another.

“We don’t see him. We can’t get him. I’ve tried to get him, we’re not able to do so.” Smith told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “He gave me a box of cards with his phone number on it, finally I just threw them away.”

In 2013, Smith announced he was going to retire and says not too long after that Corley approached him for an endorsement.

“He led me to believe he had the enthusiasm to get out and serve the people. Did I make a mistake? Yes.” Smith said.

In 2015, Corley voted to strengthen legislation against domestic violence abusers. An issue that Smith says originally came to the forefront when he was in office.

While new laws have started to tackle the problem in South Carolina, Smith says there is still a long way to go.

He says that a state representative facing felony domestic violence charges only hurts the progress.

“I hope Chris will really think about this and make it as easy as he can on himself, especially on his family.” Smith told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The retired lawmaker says it’s going to be hard for Corley to fight evidence, including the 911 calls in court.

“My heart bleeds for his wife and children,” said Smith.

Smith says there’s already a person interested in becoming the next District 84 Representative.

While he doesn’t have the liberty to share who it is, he says that person has worked with the Aiken County government.

After the indictment, House Representative Bill Taylor tweeted “with this indictment, I hope Rep. Corley does what’s honorable and immediately resigns his elected position.”

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reached out to Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Tom Young, Jr. and Senator Shane Massey for comment, we have yet to hear back.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas issued this statement after the indictment:

“The Aiken County Grand Jury has indicted Representative Chris Corley on multiple felony charges. Pursuant to state law, he has been suspended effective immediately from the South Carolina House of Representatives. Because this case is an open investigation, additional inquiries should be directed to the SC Attorney General’s office.”