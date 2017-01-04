Georgia flu cases rise

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Georgia has one of the highest rates of infection.

It’s the time of year where many of you are making doctor visits to get a flu shot. While rolling up your sleeve and waiting for the needle prick, you many wonder where did the flu come from in the first place?

“Flu season kinda when the influenza virus finally comes out of Asia and hits and spreads across America and all of us in America start getting sick from it,” Dr. Chad Marley of Doctors Hospital said.

Sometimes doctors see flu cases as early as November, or much later in March, but usually December to February is when you physicians expect to see the highest numbers of positive flu cases, and the virus doesn’t discriminate.

“and it’s across the age range, some very elderly some little kids and a good deal of adults and adolescents” Dr. Chad Marley added.

Dr. Chad Marley says after Christmas is when he started getting more positive Flu results from patients the most.

“Probably because of the mixing of everybody with their family and all their traveling. Usually after Thanksgiving or Christmas is your highest chance to have a big outbreak suddenly,” Dr. Chad Marley of Doctors Hospital said.

There has been an increase in the number of flu patients but Dr. Marley has some advice for you on how to avoid catching the flu and then passing it along to your loved ones.

“make sure you get your flu shot to protect yourself and others it may not be fun but it’s important for health and everybody else’s, if you think you’ve got the flu and other medical problems get seen early because that when we can do the most benefit,” Dr. Chad Marley of Doctors Hospital said.

HERE IS A LIST OF SYMPTOMS YOU MAY EXPERIENCE IF YOU HAVE THE VIRUS-