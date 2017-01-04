Gold Cross subsidy debate not over

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) An increased subsidy for Gold Cross ambulance is maybe down but not out.

Commissioner Marion Williams says he will bring the issue back up at the next meeting later this month,,

A move to increase the subsidy by 520 thousand dollars was defeated Tuesday.

Williams is criticizing the city for not working something out before the contract ended on Sunday.

“The administrator should have came to the commission and shared some stuff before now this should have been handled back in budget season I brought that up I asked about that and why we weren’t doing it we have not had the conversation we should have had we should negotiate that’s what it’s all about negotiations,” said Williams.

Gold Cross says at the current city subsidy of 380 thousands dollars its rates will need to double and for the first time it will also have to begin charging a response fee.

Williams is hoping the city and the company can work out a compromise on a new subsidy.