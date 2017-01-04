Grand jury indicts SC Rep Chris Corley

(WJBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that a grand jury has now indicted South Carolina State House Representative Chris Corley on criminal domestic violence and weapon charges.

He was charged with one count of Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and one count Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

Last week, Representative Corley was arrested and charged after getting into a physical altercation with his wife.

She says Corley punched her in the face and only stopped when he saw blood and heard their children screaming.

While in front of them, she says he also threatened to kill her.

South Carolina law requires he now be suspended from the House.

Corley represents nearly 37,000 thousand people in the South Carolina Statehouse.