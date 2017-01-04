Private meeting of some Augusta leaders draws criticism

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Increasing the subsidy for Gold Cross went down at Tuesday’s meeting with Mayor Hardie Davis breaking the tie against it.

But Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle say it looks like this was set up the night before.

“You meet behind closed doors after hours you see the vote come down everybody was together,” said Guilfoyle.

Monday night some city leaders did get together here at the Jamestown Community Center.

Attending were Commissioners Sammie Sias, Ben Hasan, Bill Fennoy, Dennis Williams and Mayor Hardie Davis,

The mayor saying he meets with commissioners all the time.

“We did that,” said Mayor Davis.

“Gold Cross was one of the things discussed?”

“It was one of the things we talked about,” the mayor said.

“Just discussing agenda items what maybe an issue what maybe a problem what may require a lot of time and attention,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams one of those attending.

“I don’t think that sets a good image for the city we’re trying to be more transparent in what’s going on it’s disappointing to hear that went down,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Adding to the concern is that Commissioner Sias has been criticized in recent weeks for continuing to manage Jamestown while being a commissioner.”

“Now he can have a meeting invite you and other commissioners exclude others that don’t look right.

I think the optics of it are potentially bad I’ll acknowledge that I want to say unequivocally there was nothing illegal about having a conversation with commissioners,” said Mayor Davis.

“If it feels wrong it’s likely it is wrong,” said Guilfoyle.

“Do you think this was wrong?

“I wouldn’t have done it,” said Guilfoyle.

We called but were not able to get in touch with commissioners Sias, Hasan, and Fennoy.

Our research shows that the meeting did not consist of a quorum of the full commission nor one of the five standing committee’s so the meeting was not a violation of the state’s open meetings law.