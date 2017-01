HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deputy-involved car accident on Morgan Road in Hephzibah. Another deputy tells NewsChannel 6 that two deputies were involved in the crash and that there are injuries but their extent is unknown.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 11pm. Both ends of Morgan Road are blocked off.

