UPDATE: Puppies were NOT dumped on side of road in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Bully 4 You has learned new information about how Bonnie and Clyde came to be at the shelter.

The two were NOT dumped on the side of the highway, but were taken from a home where they were not properly cared for.

The shelter has released a statement with more information.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A local animal rescue is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information about two puppies dumped on Aiken County.

The dogs were stuffed in a small cat carrier with no food or water, and they were found covered in feces on Highway 421.

BULLY 4 YOU the rescue that has them says both puppies have heart worms.

They believe the dogs are around 6 months old and will be available for adoption soon.

If you have any information please contact BULLY 4 YOU Rescue & Rehabilitation.