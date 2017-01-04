USC Aiken splits doubleheader with Georgia College on Education Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The USC Aiken basketball teams split their doubleheader with Georgia College on Wednesday. The men’s team lost 74-67 to fall to 6-4 on the season, while the women’s team snapped their three-game skid with a 72-61 victory.

Courtesy: USC Aiken Athletics

Men’s Recap

The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team lost a 74-67 decision to Georgia College Wednesday afternoon in a Peach Belt Conference contest.

The Pacers are now 6-4 on the year and 0-3 in league play. The Bobcats improve to 8-4 overall and 2-1 against conference competition.

Leading the way for head coach Mark Vanderslie’s team was Henry Bolton III, who poured in 25 markers. He also dished out a team-best four assists. Bolton III drained eight-of-nine shots from the floor, including five-of-six from downtown. He was a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe.

Mark Matthews added 12 points to go along with a team-best eight rebounds. Christian Nobles contributed nine points, three assists and two steals. Jalin Barnes registered a team-high three thefts.

USC Aiken snagged an early 5-3 lead after a pair of charity tosses from Bolton III and increased it when Bolton III found Matthews for a runner in the lane at the 17:15 mark.

A Kevin Chuisseu lay-up off a pass from Matthews made it 9-5 and the teams traded the next two baskets, giving the Pacers an 11-7 advantage with 14:49 on the clock. With the score tied at 11-11, Matthews connected off a pass from Barnes for a 14-11 edge.

A 7-0 spurt by the Bobcats gave the visitors a 23-16 lead with 8:11 to play before half. Robert Hill sliced the deficit to five on a lay-up off a pass from Bolton III. A pair of free throws by Matthews at the 6:09 mark made it a one-point game, 25-24, in favor of the visitors. Trailing 29-26, Raheem Freeman sliced through the defense for a basket with 4:44 to play, but Georgia College went on a 9-0 run and ended up with a 43-32 lead at the break.

USC Aiken continued applying pressure and chipped away at the deficit. With just over four minutes to play, Nobles recorded a steal and converted the lay-up on a break, making it a 62-59 contest.

Nobles struck again, earning a steal and a lay-up to pull the home team within three, 66-63, with 1:39 to play. He converted an old-fashioned three-point play to make it a two-point game, but it was as close as the Pacers would come.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 25-of-55 from the floor (45.5 percent), including seven-of-18 from downtown (38.9 percent).

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Columbus State at 3:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

Women’s Recap

The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team put forth a dominant defensive effort after intermission and posted a 72-61 victory over Georgia College Wednesday morning in a Peach Belt Conference contest.

The Pacers are now 5-7 on the year and 1-2 against conference competition while the Bobcats fall to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Rachelle Aupont led head coach Mark Miller‘s team with 17 points to go along with six rebounds. Kwajelin Farrar registered another double-double performance with 16 points and 11 boards. She connected on seven-of-nine from the field.

Carly Gilreath accounted for 14 points and four rebounds in the win while freshman Melyk Taouil notched eight points and four assists to go along with a team-best two steals. Jasmine Coach contributed eight rebounds and shared team-high honors with four assists.

USC Aiken fell behind early and never forced a tie or gained the lead in the first half. However, an inspired halftime speech by Miller helped propel the Pacers to the victory.

Trailing 42-32 just 11 seconds into the third quarter, Farrar answered with a bucket off a pass from Sade Johnson. After a teal from Taouil, Johnson took a pass and buried a fast break three-ball, trimming the deficit to five, 42-37. USC Aiken was not done as Coach took a pass from Melyk and converted a jumper in the lane.

Down by five, Taouil hit a pair of free throws at the 7:08 mark. She registered a steal and a lay-up less than a minute later to make it a one-point game. A three-pointer by Aupont off a pass from Gilreath knotted the score at 46-46 with 4:30 on the clock in the period. Aupont converted a deep three for a 49-48 lead at the 3:47 mark.

The teams went back-and-forth the rest of the period and a pair of free throws by Kate Duff in the waning seconds pulled the Pacers within one, 54-53.

USC Aiken opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer from Gilreath. On the ensuing possession, she converted another three-ball – and both were off assists from Coach.

The defense remained solid and the Pacers added to the lead as Aupont got into the act by netting four straight points. Farrar’s jumper at the 5:05 mark gave the Pacers a 65-54 lead.

Another jumper and three-pointer by Aupont pushed the score to 70-54 with 3:01 to play and USC Aiken never looked back. In all, Miller’s team embarked on a 16-0 run spanning 7:25.

For the game, USC Aiken canned 27-of-59 from the floor (45.8 percent), including eight-of-18 from downtown (44.4 percent). The squad tied a school record by netting all 10 free throw attempts.

Miller’s team held a 12-8 advantage in second-chance points and garnered a 29-17 edge in bench points. USC Aiken also controlled the paint, outscoring the visitors by 10 (30-20).

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Columbus State at 1:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.