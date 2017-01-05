14U Augusta Bulldogs set to compete for national championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The 14U Augusta Bulldogs are heading back to Orlando, Florida to compete for a national championship this weekend.

The Bulldogs were one of eight teams from around the nation invited to compete for the title, and after finishing third last year, they want to bring the championship back to the CSRA this year.

“To win a national championship would be unbelievable,” Bulldogs head coach Richard Hand said. “We’re more than just a team, we’re a family and if we can bring it back to the CSRA it would be unbelievable. This group has been really close to my heart. We started a long time ago. Really, it’s time for them to move on to bigger and better things, but they’re really close to me.”

The Bulldogs begin their quest for a national championship against the top-ranked team in the nation on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.