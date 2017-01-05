Aiken county resident calls on elected officials to solve flooding from overflowing retention pond

Aiken, SC (WJBF)-

For 38 years Dennis Kinard says he’s watched his neighborhood flood due to an overflowing retention pond that the City of Aiken is supposed to manage. In 2010 the city received a penny sales tax increase for flood zones in the neighborhood near Vanderbilt Drive and Converse road. Kinard says several studies and surveys were conducted by the city, but since then nothing has been done.

“This is a flood that takes about two or three days if its light to soak up. We have septic tanks so we can’t take a shower, and you can’t run any water so you’re basically camping for three or four days in your own home.

Kinard said he sent in a freedom of information act request to the City of Aiken to get information on their plans to redo a retention where the water used to be caught, but he says still nothing changed.

Aiken County engineer Joe Berry, who’s been tasked with addressing the floods, showed up to Kinard’s home to assess the damage. I reached out to him for comment about his plans to correct the problem however he was unavailable for comment.

William hart, next door neighbor to Kinard says he’s lived on converse road all his life and has suffered due to the reoccurring floods.

“We can’t take a shower, we have to go places to use the bathroom, its affecting a lot of us we can’t go to work.” Hart said.

Kinard says this flood has been the worst he’s ever seen and because of the damage he’s afraid he’ll never be able to sell his home.

“This not a hard thing to solve but they just refuse, I’ve looked at the maps to tell you the truth i dont think they have anywhere to go with it so they’re just going to let us flood.” Kinard said.

Kinard said if the problem isn’t resolved his next plan is to file a class action lawsuit against the city of Aiken for damages to his property.