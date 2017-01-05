Augusta tree in the running as state champion

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A major title could be changing hands in Augusta.

A turkey Oak on Troupe street near Wrightsboro was getting measured by the Georgia Forestry commission as part of the state Champion Tree program today.

The Augusta tree beat the current champion tree by a single point, based on height, width and canopy. But before crowning the new champion the current one will get re-measured.

“It’s possible that it has either grown or it has declined depending on it’s age tentatively it’s beaten it by one foot one point, but now we have to wait and do the re-measurement.” said Cathy Black of the Georgia Forestry Commission.

If the Augusta tree is declared the champion after the re-measurement, it would not only be the Champion Turkey Oak for Georgia but also for the entire U-S.