BREAKING: Construction Worker Killed in Workplace Accident

First responders at a construction site on Winterton Street in Columbia County, where a construction worker was killed in an accident.
NewsChannel 6 has learned a construction worker has died after a trench collapse on Winterton Street, in the Riverwood Plantation subdivision.
The coroner says one side of the trench collapsed and filled the trench with dirt, causing the worker to be unable to breathe.
Crews are still on the scene.
The worker’s name was not released.
An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta either Friday or Monday.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for updates on this breaking story tonight at 5 and 6.

