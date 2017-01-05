BREAKING: Construction Worker Killed in Workplace Accident

NewsChannel 6 has learned a construction worker has died after a trench collapse on Winterton Street, in the Riverwood Plantation subdivision.

The coroner says one side of the trench collapsed and filled the trench with dirt, causing the worker to be unable to breathe.

Crews are still on the scene.

The worker’s name was not released.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta either Friday or Monday.

