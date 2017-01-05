Drivers dodge large spool of wire rolling down highway

Spool rolls down Route 40 in Pennsylvania - January 5, 2016
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (CNN) – Dave Cole is originally from Alabama but now lives in Pennsylvania. He says he’s seen a lot driving across the country, but never something quite like what he witnessed Thursday.

“Not on all my traveling have I seen it,” Cole said. “Seen quite a few accidents but nothing quite like that.”

He shot video of a massive wooden wire spool rolling down State Route 40 toward Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

“As I come around the corner I see a spool of wire heading down the opposing lane,” Cole said.

The spool likely rolled off of a trailer. Cole kept pace with it as it made its way down the road.

“It was probably 8-10 feet wide and Id say just guessing a couple thousand pounds,” Cole said. “Pretty good size roll of wire. I was probably going 20 mph and it was leaving me way behind.”

Cars in the opposite direction dodged the big wheel of wood and wire.

“This is going to be bad if it hits one of the oncoming cars,” Cole says he thought.

Cole also nearly hit a spare tire that also came off of a trailer. The spool eventually stopped after attempting to jump over the median and into Cole’s lane.”

“We do a lot of traveling and hauling,” Cole said. “That’s key. Make sure your load is secure. Obviously they didn’t have the right equipment there. Luckily everybody was okay but it was pretty crazy.”

